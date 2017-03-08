Irish vocalist to perform At Unitaria...

Irish vocalist to perform At Unitarian Universalist Church, Sarasota

Described as one "one of the greatest musicians to ever come out of Ireland," vocalist/guitarist Paul Duffy teams up with master fiddle and mandolin performer, Greg Holt for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration, Sunday, March 12, at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. This musical celebration will include both musicians on the rousing Celtic tune "The Swallow Tail Jig."

