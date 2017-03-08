Irish vocalist to perform At Unitarian Universalist Church, Sarasota
Described as one "one of the greatest musicians to ever come out of Ireland," vocalist/guitarist Paul Duffy teams up with master fiddle and mandolin performer, Greg Holt for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration, Sunday, March 12, at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. This musical celebration will include both musicians on the rousing Celtic tune "The Swallow Tail Jig."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|17 hr
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Sat
|Brian
|30
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 10
|Chicken Farmer
|80
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 9
|eoo
|2
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC