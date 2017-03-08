Interview with reggaeton-pop singer M...

Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Academy Award-winning actor talked about gender in movies and TV backstage before a Monday lecture at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida. The supermom with the blue bouffant, who stars in the animated sitcom "The Simpsons," currently in its 28th season on Fox, sketched her answers on a quiet day in Springfield in between cooking, cleaning and burping the baby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 5 hr yidfellas v USA 29
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) 7 hr Chicken Farmer 80
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Thu eoo 2
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Feb 24 James Swanson 11
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC