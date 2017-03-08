Interview with reggaeton-pop singer Maluma
Academy Award-winning actor talked about gender in movies and TV backstage before a Monday lecture at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida. The supermom with the blue bouffant, who stars in the animated sitcom "The Simpsons," currently in its 28th season on Fox, sketched her answers on a quiet day in Springfield in between cooking, cleaning and burping the baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|7 hr
|Chicken Farmer
|80
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Thu
|eoo
|2
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC