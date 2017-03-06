Holmes Beach to hire lobbyist, fight ...

Holmes Beach to hire lobbyist, fight to maintain VRO regs

A proposed bill circulating in legislative committees to prevent local governments from regulating vacation rentals prompted Holmes Beach commissioners to put up a fight for home rule. The city hired a lobbyist to help protect its vacation-rental ordinance and the certificate program that recently saw more than 900 applicants registered.

