Holmes Beach to hire lobbyist, fight to maintain VRO regs
A proposed bill circulating in legislative committees to prevent local governments from regulating vacation rentals prompted Holmes Beach commissioners to put up a fight for home rule. The city hired a lobbyist to help protect its vacation-rental ordinance and the certificate program that recently saw more than 900 applicants registered.
