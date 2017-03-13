Hermitage AR Mark Prize Of Photography

The Hermitage Artist Retreat and its partner, the Greenfield Foundation, have marked the 10th Greenfield Prize presentation with a new category, recognizing the art of photography. The 2017 Greenfield Prize will be presented to internationally acclaimed photojournalist David Burnett, at a celebration dinner on Saturday, April 22 at Michael's On East Ballroom in Sarasota.

