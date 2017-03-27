Here's a Preview of Our Best of Sarasota 2017 Party
Join us at Selby Gardens on Monday, April 24, for the best party of the year : a night of food, fun and entertainment, presented by PNC, celebrating our area's best local restaurants and businesses. We're keeping lots of fabulous details under wraps for now, but here are some tidbits about what you can expect: treats from local restaurants, cocktails, beer, wine and surprises inspired by Andy Warhol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mon
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC