Here's a Preview of Our Best of Sarasota 2017 Party

Join us at Selby Gardens on Monday, April 24, for the best party of the year : a night of food, fun and entertainment, presented by PNC, celebrating our area's best local restaurants and businesses. We're keeping lots of fabulous details under wraps for now, but here are some tidbits about what you can expect: treats from local restaurants, cocktails, beer, wine and surprises inspired by Andy Warhol.

