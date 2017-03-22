Group advocates for new Gulf Coast Trail, running from St. Petersburg to Naples

SARASOTA, Fla.--Sarasota County's currently in negotiations to buy a piece of the Seminole Gulf railway to extend the Legacy Trail to downtown Sarasota, but a new proposal would extend the trail even further still to create the Gulf Coast Trail. It would connect 5 existing trails in Florida to make one fluid network between St. Petersburg and Naples, covering more than 300 miles with paved, off-road trails.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.