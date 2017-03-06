Go Behind the Scenes at the Creators & Collectors Tour

If you've ever wanted to take a peek inside the spaces where artists create their paintings, sculptures, prints and other pieces, the 46th Annual Creators & Collector Tour, presented by the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, is just what you've been looking for. Proceeds of the tour benefit the society's scholarship and education programs, another good reason to stop by and peruse the studios open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 and 11. And, of course, visitors have the opportunity to ask the artists about their work and perhaps pick up something new for their collections.

