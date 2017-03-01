Gardens in Paradise Tour Set for March 18

If you're seeking inspiration to kick-start your spring gardening, the Sarasota Garden Club's annual Gardens in Paradise home tour, taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, has it in spades. Two home gardens in historic Avondale, two on Bird Key's tony Meadowlark Drive and one just below Stickney Point Road in Schooner Bay will be featured on the popular tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.