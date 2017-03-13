French Connection: Home Monitoring Comes to Life in Sarasota "Jewel"
Homeowners stay connected with their Florida home from their main house in France, thanks to a Crestron home automation system. When you live thousands of miles away in a completely different country from your vacation home, staying connected can be difficult a unless you've outfitted your getaway with a home automation system that can be accessed remotely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronic House.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|Tue
|EEWWW
|2
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Tue
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Mar 11
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|Brian
|30
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 10
|Chicken Farmer
|80
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 9
|eoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC