FHP investigates hit-and-run on Siesta Key
Emergency personnel transported a 32-year-old man to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run on Siesta Key Monday evening. After 5 p.m., a dark-colored pick-up truck drove onto the sidewalk on the Stickney Point Bridge and struck Robert Purser, who was riding a bicycle eastbound, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
