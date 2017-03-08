EXCHANGE: Route book project preserves circus history

Maureen Brunsdale was in Sarasota, Florida for an induction ceremony at the Circus Ring of Fame when the announcement was made that Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus was ending its 146-year run. "I'm driving home and my phone is lighting up," said Brunsdale, who, as Special Collections librarian, oversees ISU's circus collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.