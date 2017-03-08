EXCHANGE: Route book project preserve...

EXCHANGE: Route book project preserves circus history

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Maureen Brunsdale was in Sarasota, Florida for an induction ceremony at the Circus Ring of Fame when the announcement was made that Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus was ending its 146-year run. "I'm driving home and my phone is lighting up," said Brunsdale, who, as Special Collections librarian, oversees ISU's circus collection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 10 hr yidfellas v USA 29
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) 11 hr Chicken Farmer 80
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Thu eoo 2
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 2 stalk this 13
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Feb 25 PORTSTEWART 6
beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11) Feb 24 James Swanson 11
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Feb 19 Tricks 30
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC