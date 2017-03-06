Emergency personnel respond to fire at Ringling College construction site
Construction materials at the Ringling College of Art and Design Richard and Barbara Basch Visual Arts Center caught fire Tuesday afternoon, prompting emergency officials, including the Sarasota County Fire Department and Sarasota Police Department, to fight the 3-alarm fire for 31 minutes. The construction project, near the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Way and Old Bradenton Road was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
