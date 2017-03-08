Dozens of alligators flock to 134-foo...

Dozens of alligators flock to 134-foot-deep sinkhole in Florida

It was like a scene out of a horror film, as dozens of alligators gathered around a giant sinkhole lined with vultures as hikers watched - standing as still as statues - from a distance. Only a handful of people were able to make their way through the gates of Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida, this week.

