Downtown shuttle gets name, start date

Beginning next week, visitors will be able to get around downtown with the aid of a new transit service called i-Ride Sarasota. The city announced today that i-Ride Sarasota will begin operations Wednesday, March 29. The service will offer free rides that users can access via an app, telephone number or by hailing down a vehicle on the street.

