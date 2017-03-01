Downtown Sarasota has become the focal point in local arguments about the merits of growth.

Despite lingering concerns about growth and traffic , Sarasota continues to rank high on U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S. The media company ranked the local metropolitan area No. 21 on its 2017 list, citing year-round warm temperatures, beaches and cultural offerings , along with a "booming restaurant scene," according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.