Downtown Sarasota has become the focal point in local arguments about the merits of growth.
Despite lingering concerns about growth and traffic , Sarasota continues to rank high on U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the 100 best places to live in the U.S. The media company ranked the local metropolitan area No. 21 on its 2017 list, citing year-round warm temperatures, beaches and cultural offerings , along with a "booming restaurant scene," according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|16 hr
|stalk this
|13
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 26
|MOSAIC ios evil
|28
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Feb 25
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|beth callans ruins 200 families (Aug '11)
|Feb 24
|James Swanson
|11
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC