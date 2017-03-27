Dickey Betts' wife allegedly points rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers
Donna Betts, wife of Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts, allegedly pointed a rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers Monday, and threatened to kill crew members and coaches. Sarasota County deputies arrested Betts, 62, this morning on 18 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
