Dickey Betts' wife allegedly points rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers

Donna Betts, wife of Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts, allegedly pointed a rifle at Sarasota Crew rowers Monday, and threatened to kill crew members and coaches. Sarasota County deputies arrested Betts, 62, this morning on 18 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.