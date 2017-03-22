Developer scratches plans to build Re...

Developer scratches plans to build Restaurant Depot near Celery Fields in Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. - It's a small victory for folks who are strongly against development on county-owned land near the popular Celery Fields hot spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) 1 hr Kimmie45 16
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) 5 hr n_brennecke 56
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 18 no name ha ha 8
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
Coal Burners Mar 16 Tarzan 3
Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET Mar 16 Tom 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,229 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC