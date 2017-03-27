Desoto Square Mall new owners will spend millions to bring it back to life
SARASOTA Fla. -- After years of uncertainty, the DeSoto Square Mall came under new ownership at the end of last year and now a new management company is planning to invest millions to bring the struggling retail center back to life.
