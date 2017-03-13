Crime 46 mins ago 4:41 p.m.Convicted killer of Sarasota girl appeals death sentence
The man convicted of killing Sarasota 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in 2004 has been sitting on death row for more than a decade. Now, he is trying to be resentenced under the state's new death penalty law.
