Crime 46 mins ago 4:41 p.m.Convicted killer of Sarasota girl appeals death sentence

Convicted killer of Sarasota girl appeals death sentence

The man convicted of killing Sarasota 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in 2004 has been sitting on death row for more than a decade. Now, he is trying to be resentenced under the state's new death penalty law.

