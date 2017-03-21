(Courtesy) Sprouts Farmers Market will open in south Sarasota next mont.

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first store in Sarasota County at 7 a.m. April 12, according to a news release. The first 200 shoppers in line at the 27,000-square-foot store, located in Pelican Plaza on South Tamiami Trail, will receive a 20% discount, and staff will offer muffin and coffee samples to everyone waiting for the grand opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.