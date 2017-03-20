Congressman Buchanan discusses immigr...

Congressman Buchanan discusses immigration, healthcare at town hall

Yesterday Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Congressman Vern Buchanan was scheduled to hold his town hall meeting at New College of Florida's auditorium, which can hold up to 400 people, but due to an overwhelming response ahead of the town hall, it was rescheduled here at the Van Wezel which can hold about 1,700 people.

