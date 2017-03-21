BWW Interview: Evelyn Christina Tonn In CHICAGO Coming to the Van Wezel
The Windy City meets the City by the Bay when Chicago comes to Sarasota, bringing hometown girl, Evelyn Christina Tonn to grace the Van Wezel stage. Ms Tonn is a native of Sarasota, Florida and presently touring as a cast member in Chicago the Musical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 18
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC