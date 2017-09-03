Black Tie & Tales 03.09.17
A day to remember Denise and Kevin West celebrated 12 years of marriage on March 3. The pair spent the afternoon wining and dining at one of their favorite spots, Jack Dusty, while reminiscing about their sunset beach ceremony at the Longboat Key Hilton on March 2, 2005 Kevin and Denise West celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on March 3 at Jack Dusty. Photos courtesy of Denise West Best dressed ... Although black tie was optional, it was a sea of gorgeous gowns entering The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on March 2 for The Manatee-Sarasota Building Industry Association "One Enchanted Evening:" 2017 Parade of Homes Award Gala.
