Bay Isles home sells for $4,625,000

A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Richard and Janice Baierlein, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1560 Harbor Cay Lane to Randy and Kimberly Prock, of Danville, Ind., for $4,625,000.

