Bay Isles home sells for $4,625,000
A home in Bay Isles tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Richard and Janice Baierlein, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 1560 Harbor Cay Lane to Randy and Kimberly Prock, of Danville, Ind., for $4,625,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|17 hr
|no name ha ha
|6
|Coal Burners
|Thu
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Thu
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|you didnt have to block me amanda
|Mar 11
|dad
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Mar 11
|Brian
|30
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC