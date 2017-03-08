Bay Island home sells for $2 million
A home in Bay Island tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Michael and Mette Milland sold their home at 3810 Flamingo Ave. to Christopher Krieps and Colette Krieps, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2 million.
