Award-Winning Pink Hulk One-Woman Show Comes to the Pittsburgh Fringe Play Festival
Actor and playwright Valerie David performs her inspiring, comical one-woman show about becoming a two-time cancer survivor while embarking on a hijinks-filled quest for love and new meaning in her life. Award-winning The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written and starring professional actor and playwright Valerie David, will be performed on March 31, April 1 and April 2 in the Pittsburgh Fringe Play Festival.
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Places to live in sarasota
|21 hr
|Blessed
|2
|Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15)
|Mar 27
|eop
|17
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Mar 24
|Savior
|9
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Mar 23
|West Bank
|81
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|Mar 22
|n_brennecke
|56
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Mar 18
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Mar 17
|huh
|3
