Award-Winning Pink Hulk One-Woman Show Comes to the Pittsburgh Fringe Play Festival

Actor and playwright Valerie David performs her inspiring, comical one-woman show about becoming a two-time cancer survivor while embarking on a hijinks-filled quest for love and new meaning in her life. Award-winning The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written and starring professional actor and playwright Valerie David, will be performed on March 31, April 1 and April 2 in the Pittsburgh Fringe Play Festival.

