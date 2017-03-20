Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2017-18 Season
Asolo Rep producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards announced the company's 2017-18 season in an event welcoming subscribers and press to the Mertz Theatre Monday afternoon, but not before looking back a bit to the current season-which he says may be the theater's top selling one ever-and the five-year "American Character" project that has been the focus of many recent Asolo productions. That project may be coming to an end, but in the coming season, Edwards said, "We are staging our world," continuing to explore American voices while at the same time sharing stories through a global lens.
