Arlington's Planning Director Departs...

Arlington's Planning Director Departs for New Job in Florida

Arlington's planning director has accepted a job with the city of Sarasota, Florida, a move seen by some as a blow to the local business community. Steven Cover joined Arlington County as director of Community Planning, Housing and Development in March 2015.

