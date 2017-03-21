ANUVIA ANNOUNCES NEW STAFF ADDITIONS Mar. 22, 2017 Source: Anuvia news release Anuvia Plant Nutrients names Chuck Barber and Josh Long to its expanding team of professionals. Anuvia Plant Nutrients, an environmentally sustainable plant nutrient company, manufactures enhanced efficiency slow-release plant nutrient products for turf and agriculture markets by using a unique innovative patented technology.

