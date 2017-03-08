An Architectural Exhibition at CFAS, a New Model Home, and Classes on Aging in Place

The Center for Architecture Sarasota's walking tour of Laurel Park this Saturday, March 11, is sold out, but there's still time to register for the opening reception of Sweet Sparkman Architects' Venice Biennale exhibit: Human Tales on Refrigerator Doors . Sweet Sparkman created the exhibit for the prestigious 2016 Venice, Italy Biennale in collaboration with the students of CityLab Sarasota.

