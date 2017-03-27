All Faiths Food Bank 'Campaign Against Summer Hunger' kick off breakfast
The organization's fourth annual 'Campaign Against Summer Hunger' kicks off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Michael's On East. From April 1-May 15, All Faiths is asking residents and local businesses to donate food and money to help their effort to end summer hunger, which they say is the "hungriest time of the year" for 40,000 children in Sarasota and Desoto Counties.
