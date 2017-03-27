A new Ringling College of Art art Design residence hall would accommodate up to 185 students.
As Ringling College of Art and Design expands its academic footprint in north Sarasota, the school is now pitching a $22 million project to accommodate more students. Ringling has filed a site plan with the city for a three-story, 50-unit residence hall overlooking Whitaker Bayou on the east side of campus.
