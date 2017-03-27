A new Ringling College of Art art Des...

A new Ringling College of Art art Design residence hall would accommodate up to 185 students.

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

As Ringling College of Art and Design expands its academic footprint in north Sarasota, the school is now pitching a $22 million project to accommodate more students. Ringling has filed a site plan with the city for a three-story, 50-unit residence hall overlooking Whitaker Bayou on the east side of campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Richard Buckman / Sandcastle entertainment (May '15) 6 hr eop 17
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mar 24 Savior 9
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Mar 23 West Bank 81
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) Mar 22 n_brennecke 56
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Mar 18 Linda houghtalng 290
Dave Chappelle show hecklers Mar 17 huh 3
Coal Burners Mar 16 Tarzan 3
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC