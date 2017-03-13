9/11: Why Did The Secret Service Leave The President and Schoolchildren Amid Attacks?
President George W. Bush was allowed to continue with a routine visit to a school when the terrorist attacks occurred on September 11, 2001. Remarkably, members of the Secret Service and other personnel responsible for protecting the president failed to evacuate him from the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida, after they learned that a second plane had crashed into the World Trade Center and it became clear that America was under attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|3 hr
|no name ha ha
|8
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Linda houghtalng
|290
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Fri
|huh
|3
|Coal Burners
|Mar 16
|Tarzan
|3
|Anyone have information on Co.called TIMESET
|Mar 16
|Tom
|1
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|7
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC