3 students charged after firearm was found on Booker Middle School bus

SARASOTA COUNTY - Three students have been questioned by police after a firearm was found on a Booker Middle School bus Thursday. According to the Sarasota Police Department, three male students have each been charged as juveniles with possession of a firearm on school property.

