Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 2-8

More than 80 works of art and objects from the late medieval and early Renaissance period, many of them on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Louvre in Paris, comprise this major new exhibit at The Ringling. On view through April 30. ringling.org Act quick if you want to see legendary violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman in recital at the Van Wezel Tuesday evening; we hear it's nearing sell-out, just like the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra's tribute to the Beatles tonight at the Purple People Seater, and comic genius Lily Tomlin's Feb. 8 show.

