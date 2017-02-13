Why Millenials Struggle in Sarasota
Shelby Webb's "Why Millennials Are Leaving Sarasota," published on the Sarasota Herald-Tribune 's youth-oriented blog, Unravel, last August, told a story familiar to anyone who's lived in Sarasota during the past two decades. City leaders are hostile to boisterous bars, downtown festivals and live music, and their attitude is driving young people away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|17 hr
|jombo
|2
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|17 hr
|The past
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|22 hr
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Sun
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
|Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|289
|Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07)
|Feb 9
|Eleventh Phart
|3
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Feb 8
|Martha
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC