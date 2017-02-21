Weather 35 mins ago 8:47 p.m.Rip Current Statement
FLZ160-240900- /O.EXA.KTBW.BH.S.0005.000000T0000Z-170228T0300Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.RP.S.0010.000000T0000Z-170224T0900Z/ COASTAL SARASOTA- 840 PM EST THU FEB 23 2017 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY RUSKIN HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR FLORIDA RED TIDE...WHICH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * RIP CURRENT TIMING...THROUGH 4 AM TONIGHT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Feb 19
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC