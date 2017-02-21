Weather 35 mins ago 8:47 p.m.Rip Current Statement

FLZ160-240900- /O.EXA.KTBW.BH.S.0005.000000T0000Z-170228T0300Z/ /O.CON.KTBW.RP.S.0010.000000T0000Z-170224T0900Z/ COASTAL SARASOTA- 840 PM EST THU FEB 23 2017 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TAMPA BAY RUSKIN HAS ISSUED A BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR FLORIDA RED TIDE...WHICH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * RIP CURRENT TIMING...THROUGH 4 AM TONIGHT.

