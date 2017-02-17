Waste Pro opens MRF in Sarasota, Florida

Waste Pro , Longwood, Florida, announces the grand opening of a new 14,000-square-foot material recovery facility at its Regional Operations Center in Sarasota, Florida. The event was held on Feb. 8. "Waste Pro's expansion is a wonderful addition to the southern end of Manatee County," said Manatee County Commissioner Robin DiSabatino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.