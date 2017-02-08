Wallendas among 5 tightrope walkers i...

Wallendas among 5 tightrope walkers injured in fall

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this June 18, 2013 file photo, high wire performer Nik Wallenda practices in Sarasota, Fla. Five circus performers were seriously injured Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, while practicing a high-wire act in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) 4 hr Martha 27
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) 5 hr Chris 288
Baron Trump Feb 3 yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 29
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC