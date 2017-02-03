Video: Flying in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor Plane
Die-cast toy models of the 1920s Ford Tri-Motor airplane likely fueled many a childhood aviation dream over the last 90 years. This weekend, the real thing is in the skies above Sarasota, taking up groups of 10 flight enthusiasts at a time, thanks to the Experimental Aircraft Association's Fly the Ford program.
