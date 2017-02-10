Urban Exploring, The Founders Club To...

Urban Exploring, The Founders Club Tour of Homes and More.

Urbex, or urban exploring, is the topic of the next Conversations at the Crocker lecture at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Historic Crocker Church, hosted by the Historical Society of Sarasota County. Visual artist Virginia Hoffman and Sarasota Magazine's Bob Plunket, shown here, will talk and show images of their travels to some of Florida's most interesting urban archaeology sites, including some in Sarasota.

