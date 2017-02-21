Trump reverses rules on bathrooms for transgender students
SARASOTA, Fla.--"We knew blows like this were going to happen," said Molly Swift, of LGBTQ advocacy group, ALSO Youth in Sarasota. Swift wasn't shocked Wednesday when President Trump reversed an Obama-era directive requiring all public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of the gender with which they identify.
