Town's IT expert creates his own worl...

Town's IT expert creates his own world on film | Longboat Key | Your Observer

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: YourObserver

By day, you'll find Barry Gaines working as an IT specialist for Longboat Key, doing tasks such as PC repairs and keeping software updated. By night, you'll find the 46-year-old New York native pursuing another passion: writing, directing, shooting and editing his fantasy-action video series "A World of Worlds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel Mon jombo 2
Kermit and Shelley watkins Mon The past 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Mon Tom Sandy 20
Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota Feb 12 sarasota_celery_f... 1
Why so many drug addicts, homeless, and stupid ... (Mar '11) Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 289
News Strange & Unusual - Fired Transsexual City Mana... (Apr '07) Feb 9 Eleventh Phart 3
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Feb 8 Martha 27
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at February 15 at 3:03AM EST

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Toyota
  3. Pakistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 278,880,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC