Town's IT expert creates his own world on film | Longboat Key | Your Observer
By day, you'll find Barry Gaines working as an IT specialist for Longboat Key, doing tasks such as PC repairs and keeping software updated. By night, you'll find the 46-year-old New York native pursuing another passion: writing, directing, shooting and editing his fantasy-action video series "A World of Worlds."
