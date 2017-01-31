The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave
In the 1980s, a small tintype of an elderly black man identified as Jeffery Bolding was discovered in the files of Sarasota County's Historical Archives. In this Black History Month, the photograph, the oldest of an identifiable African-American in Sarasota County, reminds us that our own local history bears the stain of slavery and resonates with the complex and contradictory relationships between whites and blacks that our nation still struggles to resolve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Jan 29
|Concerned
|1
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Jan 27
|Martha
|25
|Best realtor
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|Baron Trump
|Jan 27
|Marti
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Jan 27
|Marti
|13
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Jan 27
|yidfellas v USA
|29
|Coal Burners
|Jan 26
|Amber Lane
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC