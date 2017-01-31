The Story of Jeffrey Bolding, Sarasota's First Slave

In the 1980s, a small tintype of an elderly black man identified as Jeffery Bolding was discovered in the files of Sarasota County's Historical Archives. In this Black History Month, the photograph, the oldest of an identifiable African-American in Sarasota County, reminds us that our own local history bears the stain of slavery and resonates with the complex and contradictory relationships between whites and blacks that our nation still struggles to resolve.

