The Ringling presents "A Feast for th...

The Ringling presents "A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe"

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Art Daily

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art presents A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe, a major international loan exhibition that brings together more than 100 works including stained glass, precious metals, ivories, tapestries, paintings, prints and illuminated manuscripts. The show has been organized by The Walters Art Museum, Baltimore, in partnership with The Ringling with objects coming from 25 prestigious public institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Morgan Library and Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baron Trump Fri yidfellas v USA 3
Kermit and Shelley watkins Jan 29 Concerned 1
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Jan 27 Martha 25
Best realtor Jan 27 Marti 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Jan 27 Marti 13
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jan 27 yidfellas v USA 29
Coal Burners Jan 26 Amber Lane 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,459 • Total comments across all topics: 278,552,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC