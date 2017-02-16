The Reserve, a New Coffee Shop, is Ready to Serve Sarasota
This new coffee shop and bookstore on the North Trail in Sarasota is made up of three buildings, all of which overlook a plant-filled courtyard with plenty of outdoor seating. The buildings were owned by Charles Ringling before he built his bayfront mansion, and date back to 1933.
