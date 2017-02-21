The former Helmsley Sandcastle Resort opened in 1953.

One of Florida's largest hotel owners plans to redevelop the former Helmsley Sandcastle Resort in Sarasota and add 128 new rooms to the beachfront lodging property. Ocean Properties Hotels Resorts & Affiliates seeks to raze the existing hotel, completed in 1953, and build a 304-room hotel and related space in a pair of towers slated to rise nine and 10 floors, according to a development documents submitted to Sarasota city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.