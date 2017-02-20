Sweden has no idea why Donald Trump is talking about the country
During a Saturday campaign rally in Sarasota, Florida, President Donald Trump alluded to some sort of terror attack in Sweden - an ally of the U.S. "You look at what's happening in Germany. You look at what's happening last night in Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Tricks
|30
|Dave Chappelle show hecklers
|Feb 17
|BOE
|1
|Jack Collins busted (Oct '14)
|Feb 17
|dude
|27
|Kermit and Shelley watkins
|Feb 15
|Facts
|4
|Lack of details big hurdle for Siesta Key hotel
|Feb 13
|jombo
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Feb 13
|Tom Sandy
|20
|Save the Celery Fields in Sarasota
|Feb 12
|sarasota_celery_f...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC