Supervisor of Elections offers tips for smooth election day in Sarasota County
Registered voters in the cities of Sarasota and North Port and the Town of Longboat Key will be electing local commissioners and, in the case of Longboat Key, deciding two ballot questions. Mar. 14 is election day and for some voters it can be stressful so Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner, is offering some tips to help make the process easier.
