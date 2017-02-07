State Rep. Joe Gruters has become a champion for plans to extend the Legacy Trail.
So far this year, the most expensive budget request from any Florida state representative has come from Rep. Joe Gruters: $15 million to support the extension of the legacy Trail into downtown Sarasota. "I think extending it all the way to Payne Park is a home run," he said in an interview with the Sarasota Observer .
